From Gadar to Mahabharata: Govinda rejected these popular projects

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 21, 2023

The king of comedy, the winner of hearts, Govinda has a history of rejecting popular roles.

The role of Tara Singh from the famous film Gadar was first offered to Govinda.

Initially, Govinda was supposed to play the role of Manav in the film Taal, which was later on played by Anil Kapoor.

One of the biggest rejections done by Govinda was to play a role in the mega productions of Br Chopra, Mahabharata.

The story would have been slightly different if Govinda would have said yes to play the character of Chunnilal in Devdas.

Rishi Kapoor got the opportunity to create magic on screen in the film Chandini after Govinda’s rejection for the role.

Slumdog Millionaire was first offered to Govinda, but because of some reasons he had to turn it down. That’s when Anil Kapoor took the role.

Shikshanachya Aicha Gho was to be remade in Hindi and Govinda was offered the leading role for the same.

