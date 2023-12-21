From Gadar to Mahabharata: Govinda rejected these popular projects
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 21, 2023
The king of comedy, the winner of hearts, Govinda has a history of rejecting popular roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The role of Tara Singh from the famous film Gadar was first offered to Govinda.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Initially, Govinda was supposed to play the role of Manav in the film Taal, which was later on played by Anil Kapoor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the biggest rejections done by Govinda was to play a role in the mega productions of Br Chopra, Mahabharata.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story would have been slightly different if Govinda would have said yes to play the character of Chunnilal in Devdas.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rishi Kapoor got the opportunity to create magic on screen in the film Chandini after Govinda’s rejection for the role.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Slumdog Millionaire was first offered to Govinda, but because of some reasons he had to turn it down. That’s when Anil Kapoor took the role.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shikshanachya Aicha Gho was to be remade in Hindi and Govinda was offered the leading role for the same.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Korean beauty skincare morning ritual for a flawless glow
Find Out More