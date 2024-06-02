From Heeramandi to Dabangg, Best roles played by Sonakshi Sinha
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 02, 2024
As Sonakshi Sinha celebrates her 37th birthday on June 2nd, 20224, we take a look at some of the best roles played her.
She was recently seen playing the pivotal role of a courtesan named Fareedan in the latest Netflix web series titled Heeramandi.
Sonakshi played the role of the main protagonist, a fierce cop in the Prime Video web series titled Dahaad.
Sonakshi made her debut with Dabangg playing the role of Rajjo, the love interest of Salman Khan's character, Chulbul Pandey.
In Lootera, Sonakshi played the role of Pakhi, a Bengali woman in love with a conman, earning her significant praise and several award nominations.
As Paro, Sonakshi played the love interest of Akshay Kumar's dual characters in Rowdy Rathore.
Playing a boxer and the love interest of Akshay Kumar’s character in Holiday, Sonakshi delivered a spirited performance in this action thriller.
In Akira, Sonakshi took on the lead role of Akira, a fierce and determined woman who fights against corruption and injustice.
Sonakshi played the titular character of Noor, a journalist dealing with personal and professional challenges in Noor.
In the ensemble film based on India's Mars mission, Mission Mangal saw Sonakshi played one of the scientists.
