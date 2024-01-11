From Holi to Diwali, Top 8 festival movie releases in 2024 to look forward to
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 11, 2024
Many producers prefer to release their movies during festival season to get the most of it in terms of Box Office numbers.
With the start of 2024, let’s see what new movies are expected to release at festivals this year round.
Makar Sankranti is set to see the clash of many movies like Guntur Kaaram, Hanu Man, and Naa Saami Ranga.
Fighter has a patriotic theme and will rightfully be released on the Republic Day.
The Crew which is said to star Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon is expected to be out around Holi.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the multi-starrer with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles will have an Edi release if all goes as planned.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 featuring Kartik Aaryan should be the Diwali 2024 release.
Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and others could see its release on Independence Day.
Sky Force, yet another Akshay Kumar movie could see its release on the Gandhi Jayanti.
And Akshay isn’t done just yet as at the end of the year on Christmas we will also see the drama comedy movie, Welcome To The Jungle.
