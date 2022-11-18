Salman Khan

The actor who was a chain smoker became a victim of a painful face nerve disorder. Since then he quit the habit.

Source: Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan

The actor reportedly, had unsuccessful attempts but finally was successful in quitting smoking.

Arjun Rampal

Reportedly Hrithik Roshan had helped the actor quit smoking and come out from his addiction.

Ranbir Kapoor

The actor reportedly was a chain smoker since he was 15. Anurag Basu had helped him reduce smoking, during the shooting of Barfi.

Konkona Sen Sharma

The actress reportedly was a change smoker, but when she was pregnant she quit the same.

Ajay Devgn

The Drishyam actor was addicted to smoking but removed it with time from his life.

Saif Ali Khan

Reportedly, the actor had suffered a minor heart attack when he was 36, and since then he quit smoking.

Fardeen Khan

Having lost his dad Firoz Khan to smoking the actor kicked the butt off.

Vivek Oberoi

The Yuva actor did not just leave smoking but reportedly was also a WHO ambassador for the campaign of anti-smoking.

Shahid Kapoor

The Kabir Singh actor was an on and off smoker but reportedly, he has quit the same now.

