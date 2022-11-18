The actor who was a chain smoker became a victim of a painful face nerve disorder. Since then he quit the habit.Source: Bollywood
The actor reportedly, had unsuccessful attempts but finally was successful in quitting smoking.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly Hrithik Roshan had helped the actor quit smoking and come out from his addiction.Source: Bollywood
The actor reportedly was a chain smoker since he was 15. Anurag Basu had helped him reduce smoking, during the shooting of Barfi.Source: Bollywood
The actress reportedly was a change smoker, but when she was pregnant she quit the same.Source: Bollywood
The Drishyam actor was addicted to smoking but removed it with time from his life.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, the actor had suffered a minor heart attack when he was 36, and since then he quit smoking.Source: Bollywood
Having lost his dad Firoz Khan to smoking the actor kicked the butt off.Source: Bollywood
The Yuva actor did not just leave smoking but reportedly was also a WHO ambassador for the campaign of anti-smoking.Source: Bollywood
The Kabir Singh actor was an on and off smoker but reportedly, he has quit the same now.Source: Bollywood
