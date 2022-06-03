King Khan

Here's looking at different looks of Shah Rukh Khan from his films.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan has gone all rugged for his film with Atlee.

Source: Bollywood

Fan

Shah Rukh Khan transformed himself and how to be a fan of himself.

Source: Bollywood

Happy New Year

Happy New Year worked hard to be get abs for Happy New Year.

Source: Bollywood

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Shah Rukh Khan made for a dashing soldier in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Source: Bollywood

Raees

Shah Rukh Khan's royal look from Raees was loved by all.

Source: Bollywood

Don

SRK set a trend with his long hair look in Don.

Source: Bollywood

Ashoka

Shah Rukh Khan made for one fine emperor in Ashoka.

Source: Bollywood

Om Shanti Om

SRK's retro look in Om Shanti Om was loved by all.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Nora Fatehi puts her sensuous curves on display in these highly risque dresses [VIEW PICS]

 Find Out More