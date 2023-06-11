From junior artists to stars: these celebs prove talent and hard work never goes unnoticed

Here is the list of Bollywood celebs who started careers as junior artists before becoming famous in the industry.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 11, 2023

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has appeared in several junior roles like playing pickpocket in Munnabhai MBBS.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Irfan Khan

Irfan Khan played a very brief role in Salaam Bombay.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor was a background dancer before becoming an actor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Johar

Karan Johar played Shah Rukh Khan’s friend role in DDLJ.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajpal Yadav

Rajpal Yadav played coolie in Raveena Tandon and Manoj Bajpayee’s Shool.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Daisy Shah

Reportedly, Daisy Shah was background dancer in one of Salman Khan’s movie before sharing screen with him in Jai Ho.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajal Aggarwal

Before making debut, Kajal Aggarwal appeared on screen in Aishwarya Rai and Vicek Oberoi’s movie Kyun! Ho Gaya Na.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shreyas Talpade

Shreyas Talpade has played side roles before featuring as the lead actor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zoya Akhtar

Director Zoya Akhtar played a short role in Mira Nair’s Kamasutra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza appeared as background dancer in a Tamil movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Chakraborty was seen playing a side character in Amitabh Bachchan’s movie Do Anjane.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bollywood stars who do not have a home in Mumbai despite earning millions

 

 Find Out More