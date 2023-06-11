From junior artists to stars: these celebs prove talent and hard work never goes unnoticed

Here is the list of Bollywood celebs who started careers as junior artists before becoming famous in the industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 11, 2023
Nawazuddin Siddiqui has appeared in several junior roles like playing pickpocket in Munnabhai MBBS.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Irfan Khan played a very brief role in Salaam Bombay.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor was a background dancer before becoming an actor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Johar played Shah Rukh Khan’s friend role in DDLJ.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajpal Yadav played coolie in Raveena Tandon and Manoj Bajpayee’s Shool.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Daisy Shah was background dancer in one of Salman Khan’s movie before sharing screen with him in Jai Ho.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before making debut, Kajal Aggarwal appeared on screen in Aishwarya Rai and Vicek Oberoi’s movie Kyun! Ho Gaya Na.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shreyas Talpade has played side roles before featuring as the lead actor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Director Zoya Akhtar played a short role in Mira Nair’s Kamasutra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dia Mirza appeared as background dancer in a Tamil movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mithun Chakraborty was seen playing a side character in Amitabh Bachchan’s movie Do Anjane.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
