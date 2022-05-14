Actresses with gorgeous curls

Don’t you love a girl with curls? Let’s have a dekko at Indian actresses who have gorgeous curls!

Shivani Pawaskar

Kangana Ranaut

Dhaakad actress is known for her curly hair! However, these days she styles them more often.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is another actress with natural curls. She has experimented with her hairstyles in her films, but curls suit her the best.

Drashti Dhami

Drashti Dhami is being missed on screens. She is also one of the gorgeous curly haired actresses on ITV.

Avika Gor

Balika Vadhu star Avika has lusciously thick curly hair! How does she maintain it!

Shraddha Musale

Who else remembers Dr Taarika from CID? Guess why Abhijeet had a crush on her!

Sukriti Kandpal

Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahaani actress Sukriti Kandpal has some gorgeous curls too.

Nithya Menen

Bheemla Nayak actress leaves her fans going gaga over her naturally curly hair.

Keerthy Suresh

Sarkaru Vaari Paata actress Keerthy Suresh also tries to flaunt her curly mane sometimes…

