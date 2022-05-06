When B-towners got papped in drunken state

Here's looking at times when celebs grabbed eyeballs for looking drunk.

Nikita Thakkar

Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora

Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora clicked post party at Karisma Kapoor's house.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's picture from a party went viral.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor gets all goofy at a party.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Here's one more pic of Kareena Kapoor Khan in which she appears drunk.

Salman Khan

Bottles on the table say a lot about Salman Khan's state.

Sanjay Dutt and Shah Rukh Khan

Sanjay Dutt and Shah Rukh Khan's post party picture called for attention.

Deepika Padukone

Here's a picture of Deepika Padukone from Karan Johar's party.

Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel seems to have had a blast at a party.

Hard Kaur

Singer Hard Kaur being all talli at a bash.

