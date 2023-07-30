From Kartik Aaryan to Shahid Kapoor: Kiara Advani's best on-screen chemistry ever

Kiara Advani has shared great on-screen chemistry with various actors.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 30, 2023
Kiara Advani is enjoying much success and love in Bollywood right now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress has showcased great on-screen chemistry with various co-stars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara Advani’s chemistry with Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah was so real taht after a few years they got married.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Their sizzling chemistry in Kabir Singh received praise from audiences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara’s magnetic chemistry with Kartik in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Satyaprem Ki Katha got them a tag of best jodi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara had sizzling chemistry with Vicky Kaushal in Lust Stories and Govinda Naam Mera.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Their sizzling chemistry in Jug Jugg Jeyoo left fans wanting more from the two.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara shared an electrifying chemistry with Sushant in MS. Dhoni: The Untold StorySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara and Mahesh Babu were most loved in Telugu film Dashing CM Bharat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara’s pairing with Akshay was well-received from the audience in horror comedy Laxmii.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She will be next paired opposite Ram Charan in the upcoming movie Game Changer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
