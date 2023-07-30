From Kartik Aaryan to Shahid Kapoor: Kiara Advani's best on-screen chemistry ever

Kiara Advani has shared great on-screen chemistry with various actors.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 30, 2023

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is enjoying much success and love in Bollywood right now.

Kiara Advani chemistry with her co-stars

The actress has showcased great on-screen chemistry with various co-stars.

Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani’s chemistry with Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah was so real taht after a few years they got married.

Shahid Kapoor

Their sizzling chemistry in Kabir Singh received praise from audiences.

Kartik Aaryan

Kiara’s magnetic chemistry with Kartik in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Satyaprem Ki Katha got them a tag of best jodi.

Vicky Kaushal

Kiara had sizzling chemistry with Vicky Kaushal in Lust Stories and Govinda Naam Mera.

Varun Dhawan

Their sizzling chemistry in Jug Jugg Jeyoo left fans wanting more from the two.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Kiara shared an electrifying chemistry with Sushant in MS. Dhoni: The Untold Story

Mahesh Babu

Kiara and Mahesh Babu were most loved in Telugu film Dashing CM Bharat.

Akshay Kumar

Kiara’s pairing with Akshay was well-received from the audience in horror comedy Laxmii.

Ram Charan

She will be next paired opposite Ram Charan in the upcoming movie Game Changer.

