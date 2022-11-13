Taking higher education has been a very observed trait amongst everyone. We have a lot of Bollywood stars who are Engineers. Let's check out...Source: Bollywood
Bhediya actress Kriti Sanon has completed her graduation Bachelor of Technology from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology.
Sam Bahadur actor did engineering in Electronics and Telecommunications from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology.
Late actor Sushant was studying for engineering at the Delhi College of Engineering but he dropped out.
Hera Pheri 3 actor did B. Tech from DY Patil College of Engineering.
Taapsee has done engineering in Computer Science from Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology. She also worked as a software engineer.
R Madhavan is also an engineer just like his character from 3 Idiots.
Sonu Sood has completed his degree in Engineering from Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering in Nagpur.
Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan actor is a Civil Engineer, who graduated from IIT Kharagpur.
Mister Mummy actor Riteish did Architectural Engineering from Kamla Raheja College of Architecture in Mumbai.
