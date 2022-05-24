From Kiara Advani to Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan loves to carry his co-stars in his arms and these pictures are proof

Varun Dhawan is a very strong man as he loves to carry his co-stars in arms whenever he promotes a film with them.

Murtuza Iqbal

Source: Bollywood

Varun Dhawan - Alia Bhatt

Varun Dhawan carries Alia Bhatt at the trailer launch of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Varun Dhawan - Alia Bhatt

Varun carries Alia again at a promotional event of Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Varun Dhawan - Alia Bhatt

Varun carries Alia in his arms for the third time at the teaser trailer launch of Kalank.

Varun Dhawan - Ileana D'Cruz - Nargis Fakhri

Varun Dhawan pick up Ileana and Nargis at the trailer launch of Main Tera Hero.

Varun Dhawan - Jacqueline Fernandez

Varun picks up his Dishoom and Judwaa 2 co-star Jacqueline.

Varun Dhawan - Kiara Advani

Recently, at the trailer launch of JugJugg Jeeyo, Varun carried Kiara also in his arms.

Varun Dhawan - Shraddha Kapoor

Varun recreates the poster of ABCD 2 with Shraddha.

Varun Dhawan - Yami Gautam

Varun carries Yami in his arms at a promotional event of Badlapur.

