Liger

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Liger releases on August 25, 2022.

Brahmastra

Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama that brings Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together releases in September this year.

Goddbye

Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan releases on October 7, 2022.

Cirkus

Ranveer Singh will bring a smashing end to this year with his Cirkus that releases on December 23, 2022.

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan returns to be the big screen with Pathaan that releases on January 23, 2023.

Shehzada

Following Shah Rukh Khan is Kartik Aaryan with his film Shehzada that releases in February next year.

Tiger 3

Eid 2023 will be for Salman Khan as he will hit the screens with his Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif.

