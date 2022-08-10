Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Liger releases on August 25, 2022.Source: Bollywood
Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama that brings Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together releases in September this year.Source: Bollywood
Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan releases on October 7, 2022.Source: Bollywood
Ranveer Singh will bring a smashing end to this year with his Cirkus that releases on December 23, 2022.Source: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan returns to be the big screen with Pathaan that releases on January 23, 2023.Source: Bollywood
Following Shah Rukh Khan is Kartik Aaryan with his film Shehzada that releases in February next year.Source: Bollywood
Eid 2023 will be for Salman Khan as he will hit the screens with his Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif.Source: Bollywood
