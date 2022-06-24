Here's looking at Bollywood divas who are PRO at taking bathroom selfiesSource: Bollywood
Disha Patani can pose anywhere and everywhere.Source: Bollywood
Malaika Arora flaunts her perfect makeup.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt looks cute in a short yellow dress.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra's bathroom selfie had gone viral.Source: Bollywood
Natasa Stankovic is hot as fire in this bathroom selfie.Source: Bollywood
Esha Gupta flaunts her hot curves!Source: Bollywood
Katrina Kaif knows how to pose well.Source: Bollywood
Shriya Saran is beauty personified in this pic.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!