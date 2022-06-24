Bathroom selfies

Here's looking at Bollywood divas who are PRO at taking bathroom selfies

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Disha Patani

Disha Patani can pose anywhere and everywhere.

Source: Bollywood

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora flaunts her perfect makeup.

Source: Bollywood

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looks cute in a short yellow dress.

Source: Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's bathroom selfie had gone viral.

Source: Bollywood

Natasa Stankovic

Natasa Stankovic is hot as fire in this bathroom selfie.

Source: Bollywood

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta flaunts her hot curves!

Source: Bollywood

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif knows how to pose well.

Source: Bollywood

Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran is beauty personified in this pic.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rashami Desai, Jennifer Winget and more TV actresses who didn’t get married again after their ugly divorce

 Find Out More