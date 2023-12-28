Mirzapur 3 to Farzi 2, check the Top 9 most-anticipated web series of 2024
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 28, 2023
Bobby Deol, who stunned everyone with his antagonistic performance in Animal, is returning to the role of Baba Nirala in the next season of Aashram.
Shahid Kapoor debuted on the OTT platform with Farzi earlier this year. One of the most watched shows of 2023, the program's amazing reception inspired the creators to bring it back for a second season.
Guddu Pandit overthrew Kaleen Bhaiya and assumed command of Mirzapur as the second season came to a close. More brutality is anticipated in the eagerly awaited third season of Mirzapur.
If Bollywood is your primary entertainment source, you'll be pleased to hear that Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives has been given a second season by Netflix.
Another online series that's worth binge-watching and has been extended for a second season is Netflix's original series Kaala Paani.
Renowned in the digital realm, Jitendra Kumar is set to make a triumphant comeback with a brand-new season of his highly acclaimed drama series Panchayat.
Delhi Crime series will come back with another season which will be worth the wait.
Kota Factory will return with a new season on Netflix, starring Jitendra Kumar.
The Family Man Season 3 is a must-see while discussing 2024's impending web series.
