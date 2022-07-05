Here's looking at South Indian actresses and their highest educational qualifications.Source: Bollywood
Bigil actress' highest educational qualification is a bachelor's degree in English Literature.Source: Bollywood
The Baahubali actress has done her schooling in Bangalore and holds a Bachelor of Computer Applications degree from Mount Carmel CollegeSource: Bollywood
The Pushpa actress has a bachelor's degree in Psychology, Journalism and English Literature.Source: Bollywood
Trisha Krishnan has a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree.Source: Bollywood
Sai Pallavi has MBBS from TBILISI State Medical University. Ya, she's a doctor.Source: Bollywood
The Yashoda actress has a degree in commerce.Source: Bollywood
Kajal pursued an education in Mass Media and specialised in advertising and marketing.Source: Bollywood
