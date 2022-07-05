South Indian actresses who are highly educated

Here's looking at South Indian actresses and their highest educational qualifications.

Nikita Thakkar

Nayanthara

Bigil actress' highest educational qualification is a bachelor's degree in English Literature.

Anushka Shetty

The Baahubali actress has done her schooling in Bangalore and holds a Bachelor of Computer Applications degree from Mount Carmel College

Rashmika Mandanna

The Pushpa actress has a bachelor's degree in Psychology, Journalism and English Literature.

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan has a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree.

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi has MBBS from TBILISI State Medical University. Ya, she's a doctor.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The Yashoda actress has a degree in commerce.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal pursued an education in Mass Media and specialised in advertising and marketing.

