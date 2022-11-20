The actress had trouble focusing on work, had short breaths and was diagnosed with depression in 2015.Source: Bollywood
The actress had taken medicines for anxiety and had also tweeted about it back in 2015.Source: Bollywood
The actor had gone through a depressive phase when he had a shoulder surgery because of which he had suffered depression.Source: Bollywood
She had a low phase in her life when she was diagnosed with body dysmorphia.Source: Bollywood
The actress underwent a depressive time when she lost her dad due to cancer in January 2020. She had spoken about being healed from the same.Source: Bollywood
The actor got depressed when he had to play the role of a psycho in his film Badlapur.Source: Bollywood
The Bigg Boss 16 contestant was battling with mental health issues when playing the lead role in Choti Sarrdaarni. She has been vocal about it.Source: Bollywood
The moviemaker had suffered from depression and anxiety for a year and a half. He had to also take anti-anxiety medicines for the same.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt's sister has been vocal about suffering from depression from age of 13. She had revealed about her difficulties related to focusing.Source: Bollywood
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan had opened up about being clinically depressed since four years. She also has a non-profit company dealing with mental health problems.Source: Bollywood
