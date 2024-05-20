From NTR Jr. to Mahesh Babu, Top 10 highest-paid stars of Telugu cinema
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 20, 2024
Well known for his animated classic movie Eega, Nani collects around 25 crores in remuneration for each movie.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nandumari Balakrishna also collects around the same amount for his movies ranging from 25 to 30 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Reddy star Vijay Devarakonda charges about 45 crores for his movies.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Veteran actor Chiranjeevi's remuneration ranges to 70 crore per movie.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
South Indian actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan charges 60 to 100 crore for his movies.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Guntur Kaaram star Mahesh Babu also charges about 100 crore to star in a movie.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rangasthalam fame Ram Charan charges about 100 crores in his movies.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
RRR star NTR Jr. is also said to be charging at least 100 crores per movie.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pushap star Allu Arjun charges anywhere from 100 to 125 crore for his movies.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mega-star Prabhas known for Baahubali, Salaar, and more charges 100 to 200 crore per movie.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: NTR Jr. Birthday: RRR and other highest-grossing movies of the Telugu superstar
Find Out More