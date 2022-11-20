Aamir Khan's daughter Ira got engaged to a celebrity fitness trainer named Nupur Shikhare.Source: Bollywood
Sonam Kapoor got married to fashion entrepreneur Anand Ahuja who is also the owner of a multi-brand sneaker boutique named Veg Non-veg in Delhi.Source: Bollywood
Eesha married her childhood love and businessman Bharat back on June 29, 2012.Source: Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta is married to a businessman named Nikhil Nanda. He is the chairman of Escorts Ltd.Source: Bollywood
Ranbir Kapoor's sister is married to Bharat, who is the owner of a textile export company.Source: Bollywood
Eesha Deol's sister Ahana is married to Vaibhav who is a businessman and is the director of Continental Carriers Pvt LtdSource: Bollywood
The Dor actress got married to the son of political leader Abu Azmi who is also a hotelier named Farhan Azmi.Source: Bollywood
The 90's Bollywppd heroine married businessman Jay in 1995 and continues to have a happily ever after.Source: Bollywood
It was on October 17, 1999, that Madhuri married Dr. Sriram Nene who is a famous cardiovascular doctor who had practised in the USA.Source: Bollywood
The actress got married to Raj who is a businessman back in 2009.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!