Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira got engaged to a celebrity fitness trainer named Nupur Shikhare.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor got married to fashion entrepreneur Anand Ahuja who is also the owner of a multi-brand sneaker boutique named Veg Non-veg in Delhi.

Source: Bollywood

Esha Deol Takhtani- Bharat Takhtani

Eesha married her childhood love and businessman Bharat back on June 29, 2012.

Source: Bollywood

Shweta Bachchan Nanda-Nikhil Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta is married to a businessman named Nikhil Nanda. He is the chairman of Escorts Ltd.

Source: Bollywood

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni-Bharat Sahni

Ranbir Kapoor's sister is married to Bharat, who is the owner of a textile export company.

Source: Bollywood

Ahana Deol-Vaibhav Vohra

Eesha Deol's sister Ahana is married to Vaibhav who is a businessman and is the director of Continental Carriers Pvt Ltd

Source: Bollywood

Ayesha Takia-Farhan Azmi

The Dor actress got married to the son of political leader Abu Azmi who is also a hotelier named Farhan Azmi.

Source: Bollywood

Juhi Chawla- Jay Mehta

The 90's Bollywppd heroine married businessman Jay in 1995 and continues to have a happily ever after.

Source: Bollywood

Madhuri Dixit Nene- Dr. Sriram Nene

It was on October 17, 1999, that Madhuri married Dr. Sriram Nene who is a famous cardiovascular doctor who had practised in the USA.

Source: Bollywood

Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra

The actress got married to Raj who is a businessman back in 2009.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bhediya, Girls Hostel S3 and more releases this week

 Find Out More