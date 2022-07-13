Here's the list of Bollywood star kids who love to party hard.Source: Bollywood
Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa is a total party animal.Source: Bollywood
Many pictures of Aryan Khan from different parties have hit the internet.Source: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan believes in working hard, partying harder.Source: Bollywood
Sister duo Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor love to attend glamorous parties.Source: Bollywood
Shanaya Kapoor is a party freak. At least the pictures say so.Source: Bollywood
Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim is often seen chilling with his friends.Source: Bollywood
Alaya F is always the heart of every party.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!