From Panchayat to Kota Factory, Best performances of Jitendra Kumar
Nishant
| Jun 21, 2024
Jeetu Bhaiya in Kota Factory, the highly respected and caring Physics teacher at a Kota coaching center, known for his wisdom and mentorship.
Abhishek Tripathi is an engineering graduate reluctantly working as a panchayat secretary in a rural village in Panchayat.
Jeetu in TVF Pitchers played one of four friends embarking on a startup journey, playing pragmatic and calm team member.
Jeetu in Permanent Roommates plays Mikesh’s best friend, adding humor and a quirky perspective to the situations.
Aman Tripathi in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan as a gay man navigating his love life with Kartik and facing various challenges.
Srijoy is the supportive love interest of Enakshi, a young woman dealing with alopecia, in Gone Kesh.
Billu is a young paan shop owner in a small town who becomes infatuated with a girl living across from his shop in Chaman Bahaar.
Jitendra Kumar plays the role of Gannu in Dry Day, a married man with the initiative to ban alcohol in his town.
