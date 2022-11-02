The badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan played the majestic Don in the 1978 Amitabh Bachchan's Don remake.Source: Bollywood
The actor will return to the big screen post four years as a raw agent named Feroz Pathaan. The spy drama movie is all set to release next year.Source: Bollywood
The actor played the role of Kabir Khan who made a team of women hockey players win the match. He was seen as a misunderstood hero.Source: Bollywood
The actor essayed the role of King Asoka who was altered post the Kalinga war took place.Source: Bollywood
The actor played the role of a person having Asperger's syndrome. Rizwan is sensitive as depicted by the actor.Source: Bollywood
The actor looked different with thick glasses, tanned skin and an unkept look. The gangster genre movie gave a vibe of '90s antagonist characters.Source: Bollywood
The actor silenced everyone with his role as an urban man who does not understand rural customs but then grows into someone who loves his roots.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!