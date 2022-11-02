Shah Rukh Khan in Don

The badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan played the majestic Don in the 1978 Amitabh Bachchan's Don remake.

Pathaaan

The actor will return to the big screen post four years as a raw agent named Feroz Pathaan. The spy drama movie is all set to release next year.

SRK in Chak De India

The actor played the role of Kabir Khan who made a team of women hockey players win the match. He was seen as a misunderstood hero.

SRK in Asoka

The actor essayed the role of King Asoka who was altered post the Kalinga war took place.

My Name Is Khan

The actor played the role of a person having Asperger's syndrome. Rizwan is sensitive as depicted by the actor.

Raees

The actor looked different with thick glasses, tanned skin and an unkept look. The gangster genre movie gave a vibe of '90s antagonist characters.

Shah Rukh Khan in Swades

The actor silenced everyone with his role as an urban man who does not understand rural customs but then grows into someone who loves his roots.

