From Priyanka Chopra to Anushka Sharma: Weird and cute nicknames of Bollywood stars

Despite the stardom and fame celebs too have Indian household nicknames

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2023

Priyanka Chopra

The Desi girl is nicknamed Mithu since childhood

Shahid Kapoor

He is called Shasha by his family and close friends

Arjun Kapoor

His friends named him Fubu after a sportswear brand

Alia Bhatt

Alia is lovingly called by the name Aloo

Anushka Sharma

Her husband Virat Kohli adorably calls her Nushki

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is called Raju at home after his real name Rajiv

Varun Dhawan

Director David Dhawan fondly calls his son Pappu

Hrithik Roshan

His grandmother named him Duggu

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya is fondly called Gullu at home

Govinda

Govinda has a weird name and is called Chi Chi

