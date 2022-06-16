Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra was a part of Toofan with Ram Charan that failed at the box office.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has been a part of Telugu and Malayalam films but not many know about it.

Source: Bollywood

Deepika Padukone

Not many know that Deepika Padukone marked her acting debut with Kannada film.

Source: Bollywood

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu was a part of a Telugu film called Takkari Donga with Mahesh Babu. But she couldn't make ot big.

Source: Bollywood

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan has tried her hands on regional films but she is best known for her Bollywood films.

Source: Bollywood

Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala was a part of a Tamil movie called Criminal. She did appear in a few more but failed to leave a mark.

Source: Bollywood

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna was a part of a Telugu movie called Love Mantra. But that was her last.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 7 pictures of Nia Sharma flaunting her sexy midriff will leave you gasping for breath

 Find Out More