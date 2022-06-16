Priyanka Chopra was a part of Toofan with Ram Charan that failed at the box office.Source: Bollywood
Katrina Kaif has been a part of Telugu and Malayalam films but not many know about it.
Not many know that Deepika Padukone marked her acting debut with Kannada film.
Bipasha Basu was a part of a Telugu film called Takkari Donga with Mahesh Babu. But she couldn't make ot big.
Vidya Balan has tried her hands on regional films but she is best known for her Bollywood films.
Manisha Koirala was a part of a Tamil movie called Criminal. She did appear in a few more but failed to leave a mark.
Twinkle Khanna was a part of a Telugu movie called Love Mantra. But that was her last.
