Bollywood stars and their pretty bathrooms

When Bollywood divas gave a glimose of their bathroom interiors like Katrina Kaif.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's bathroom interiors have pretty white textured walls.

Source: Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has cute hanging lights in her bathroom.

Source: Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's bathroom makes for a pretty photoshoot location.

Source: Bollywood

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza's bathroom has a very earthy vibe.

Source: Bollywood

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's bathroom has interiors in colour black.

Source: Bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor shared a video from her bathroom while promoting #StayHomeStaySafe and #WashHands amidst pandemic.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Brahmastra actor Nagarjuna is a foodie and yet fit at 62; check out his binge favourites

 Find Out More