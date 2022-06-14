Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra is among the most anticipated films.

Nikita Thakkar

Liger

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandya's film Liger is one of the biggest Pan-India films set to release in August.

Ponniyin Selvan I

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I is yet to get its release date.

Yashoda

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda is a sci-fi thriller.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer is going to release on August 11.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and English.

Adipurush

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh starrer Adipurush is expected to take the box office by storm.

