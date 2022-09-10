Bollywood celebrities who studied abroad

Take a look at the Bollywood celebs who studied different courses outside of India

Ranbir Kapoor

Before bagging Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie, Ranbir studied film making at School of Visual Arts New York

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti is highly educated as she has triple honours degree in economics from Manchester Business School

Randeep Hooda

The talented actor has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Melbourne

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena was quite a bright student in her early days. She pursued law from Harvard University for a year. However she dropped out later to act

Abhishek Bachchan

Dasvi actor has studied at Aiglon College in Switzerland, and then he went for further studies to Boston University

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam studied in Singapore and completed her post-graduation in London

Ranveer Singh

Before Band Baaja Baarat happened, Ranveer studied at Indiana University, Bloomington, in USA

