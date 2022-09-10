Take a look at the Bollywood celebs who studied different courses outside of IndiaSource: Bollywood
Before bagging Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie, Ranbir studied film making at School of Visual Arts New YorkSource: Bollywood
Parineeti is highly educated as she has triple honours degree in economics from Manchester Business SchoolSource: Bollywood
The talented actor has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from MelbourneSource: Bollywood
Kareena was quite a bright student in her early days. She pursued law from Harvard University for a year. However she dropped out later to actSource: Bollywood
Dasvi actor has studied at Aiglon College in Switzerland, and then he went for further studies to Boston UniversitySource: Bollywood
Sonam studied in Singapore and completed her post-graduation in LondonSource: Bollywood
Before Band Baaja Baarat happened, Ranveer studied at Indiana University, Bloomington, in USASource: Bollywood
