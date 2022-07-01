Sushmita Sen and her relationships

Sushmita Sen dated many men. Check out the full list here...

Murtuza Iqbal

Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl were in a relationship for around three years. They broke up last year.

Sushmita Sen-Ritik Bhasin

Sushmita and Ritik dated for around 4 years. Reportedly, they were also planning to get married. But, things didn't work out.

Sushmita Sen-Mudassar Aziz

Reportedly, Sushmita was in a relationship with her Dulha Mil Gaya director Mudassar Aziz.

Sushmita Sen-Sanjay Narang

According to reports, Sushmita and Sanjay were engaged, but later he broke up.

Sushmita Sen-Randeep Hooda

Sushmita and Randeep's off-screen romance started when they were shooting for Karma Aur Holi. But, later the actors parted ways.

Sushmita Sen-Vikram Bhatt

There were even reports that Sushmita was in a relationship with director Vikram Bhatt.

Sushmita Sen-Wasim Akram

The former Miss Universe was also lined to Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akhtar.

