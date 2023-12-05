From romance to thrillers, watch 2023’s blockbuster films this Christmas
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 05, 2023
This year Bollywood gave us back to back superhits ranging from romantic to action packed films.
The plot of Pathan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, revolves around an Indian spy who plots against his own nation.
In The Archies, a 1960s college gang struggles with friendship and romance as they work to preserve a cherished park.
Rocky aur Rani ki prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, has topped the romantic genre chart in 2023. This film perfectly combines traditional and contemporary romance.
A middle-class boy's one-sided love story is told in Satyaprem Ki Katha. See the film to find out how he got to know Katha, who is dealing with her breakup with her partner.
The tale of a man determined to right the wrongs in society is featured in another of Shah Rukh Khan's highest-grossing films, Jawan.
The story of five best friends who talk about life when gathered at a family gathering is told in Bhumi Pednekar's "Thank You For Coming."
Based on the life of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, Mission Raniganj stars Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra and is an action-packed film.
