From Rs 1,500 for a role to 50 crores, check out the rise of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa star

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 05, 2024

Kartik Aaryan's first-ever paycheck was just Rs. 1500 and that too for an advertisement.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He made his acting debut in Pyar Ka Punchnama, which was a turning point in his career.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

After that, he starred in several successful movies, including Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

His most recent movie is Chandu Champion for which he was reportedly paid a sum of 25 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, set for a Diwali 2024 release, where it will compete with Singham Again.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He now charges between Rs 3 and 5 crore per brand endorsement and has endorsed brands like Armani Exchange, Superdry, boAt, and McDonald's.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartik Aaryan is reportedly earning between Rs 45 and 50 crore for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 meanwhile for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he was paid Rs 15 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

His remuneration increased significantly after the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartik Aaryan’s net worth is estimated to be between Rs 39 and 46 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Korean skincare secrets for sensitive skin

 

 Find Out More