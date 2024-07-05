From Rs 1,500 for a role to 50 crores, check out the rise of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa star
Nishant
| Jul 05, 2024
Kartik Aaryan's first-ever paycheck was just Rs. 1500 and that too for an advertisement.
He made his acting debut in Pyar Ka Punchnama, which was a turning point in his career.
After that, he starred in several successful movies, including Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Satyaprem Ki Katha.
His most recent movie is Chandu Champion for which he was reportedly paid a sum of 25 crores.
He will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, set for a Diwali 2024 release, where it will compete with Singham Again.
He now charges between Rs 3 and 5 crore per brand endorsement and has endorsed brands like Armani Exchange, Superdry, boAt, and McDonald's.
Kartik Aaryan is reportedly earning between Rs 45 and 50 crore for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 meanwhile for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he was paid Rs 15 crore.
His remuneration increased significantly after the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.
Kartik Aaryan’s net worth is estimated to be between Rs 39 and 46 crore.
