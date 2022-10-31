The filmmaker had once revealed in an interview that he was fascinated with letter K. It gave him hit films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho to name a few.Source: Bollywood
The co-owner of Rajasthan Royals had once revealed that she would keep her legs separate when match used to happen of her team. She used to also wear two watches.Source: Bollywood
The producer in an interview with ETimes revealed that most of her shows names begin with K as she has pretty strong beliefs.Source: Bollywood
The actor is always seen with his sapphire bracelet which his dad had gifted him. Reportedly, the actor had also given one to Govinda so that his career could get a push.Source: Bollywood
King Khan's every car licence plate has 555 number. Even his staffs have the lucky number as their phone numbers, where only last two digits are different.Source: Bollywood
The actor believes that December and Christmas are lucky for him. He had released Taare Zameen Par,Ghajini, 3 Idiots and Dhoom 3 during that time.Source: Bollywood
Before the release of her movie she goes to Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. She had done the same before the release of Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela.Source: Bollywood
