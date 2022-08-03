Celebs who own gun license

Salman Khan

The Dabangg Khan has been granted gun license for self-protection after receiving death threat from Lawrence Bisnoi gang.

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B reportedly owns a .32 revolver.

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol also has a gun license and a revolver.

Poonam Dhillon

Poonam Dhillon reportedly has a gun at home which she has kept for safety purposes.

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni also owns a gun license. Wife Sakshi had also applied for one for safety measures.

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan had a gun license which was later canceled. Reportedly she got the license when she was a minor.

