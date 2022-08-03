Take a look at celebrities who own a gun license in real.Source: Bollywood
The Dabangg Khan has been granted gun license for self-protection after receiving death threat from Lawrence Bisnoi gang.Source: Bollywood
Big B reportedly owns a .32 revolver.Source: Bollywood
Sunny Deol also has a gun license and a revolver.Source: Bollywood
Poonam Dhillon reportedly has a gun at home which she has kept for safety purposes.Source: Bollywood
MS Dhoni also owns a gun license. Wife Sakshi had also applied for one for safety measures.Source: Bollywood
Soha Ali Khan had a gun license which was later canceled. Reportedly she got the license when she was a minor.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!