Celebrities charge a bomb to host and judge reality shows. Here are the deets.Source: Bollywood
Salman Khan is allegedly making more than Rs 300 crores to host Bigg Boss 16.Source: Bollywood
Rohit Shetty hosts Khatron Ke Khiladi and he reportedly made Rs 49 lakh per episode for season 11.Source: Bollywood
Big B is the host of the quiz show KBC and he reportedly charges Rs 4 core per episode.Source: Bollywood
Kapil Sharma reportedly takes Rs 50 lakh per episode.Source: Bollywood
Madhuri Dixit allegedly charges Rs 2 crore per episode to judge reality shows.Source: Bollywood
KJo has judged many TV reality shows. He reportedly charges Rs 3 crore per episode.Source: Bollywood
Malaika Arora is also a very popular judge and she reportedly charges Rs 1 crore per epiode.Source: Bollywood
