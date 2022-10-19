Meet the highest paid judges and hosts

Celebrities charge a bomb to host and judge reality shows. Here are the deets.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is allegedly making more than Rs 300 crores to host Bigg Boss 16.

Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty hosts Khatron Ke Khiladi and he reportedly made Rs 49 lakh per episode for season 11.

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B is the host of the quiz show KBC and he reportedly charges Rs 4 core per episode.

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma reportedly takes Rs 50 lakh per episode.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit allegedly charges Rs 2 crore per episode to judge reality shows.

Karan Johar

KJo has judged many TV reality shows. He reportedly charges Rs 3 crore per episode.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is also a very popular judge and she reportedly charges Rs 1 crore per epiode.

