From Salman Khan to Katrina Kaif, know the star cast fees of 'Tiger 3'

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023

Salman Khan is one of Bollywood's most prominent and well-paid performers. And Bhaijaan is back with another megahit film.

With the release of "Tiger 3" in theaters on Diwali, Salman Khan's swing has captured the attention of moviegoers.

It's undeniable that Salman earned an enormous amount of money to play Avinash Singh Rathore, often known as Tiger, in "Tiger 3."

One of the highest-paid actors in the nation, Katrina Kaif, has been paid between Rs. 15 crore and Rs. 21 crore for her part.

In 'Tiger 3', Ranvir Shorey returns to the position of a RAW agent. The 51-year-old actor received Rs 50 lakh in remuneration for his part in the movie.

Emraan Hashmi portrayed "Aatish Rahman," the film's primary villain. A report claims that Hashmi received payment of about Rs 7-8 crore.

According to a report, Ridhi Dogra has charged 30 lakhs for her role in the film.

The ‘Tiger’ of the film, Salman has charged nearly 100 crores for this superhit release, according to a report.

