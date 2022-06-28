Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt was sentenced to jail for six years in the Mumbai bomb blast case.

Nikita Thakkar

Salman Khan

Salman Khan had to spend some time in jail in the Blackbuck Poaching case.

Shiny Ahuja

Shiny Ahuja was jailed after his domestic help accused him of rape.

Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by NCB and sent to jail in drugs case around Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

John Abraham

John Abraham was sentenced to 15 days of jail term in a case of rash driving. However, it was later quashed.

Suraj Pancholi

Suraj Pancholi had gone to jail for a short period of time in Jiah Khan death case.

Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan was arrested in 2001 for possession of drugs.

