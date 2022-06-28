Sanjay Dutt was sentenced to jail for six years in the Mumbai bomb blast case.Source: Bollywood
Salman Khan had to spend some time in jail in the Blackbuck Poaching case.Source: Bollywood
Shiny Ahuja was jailed after his domestic help accused him of rape.Source: Bollywood
Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by NCB and sent to jail in drugs case around Sushant Singh Rajput's death.Source: Bollywood
John Abraham was sentenced to 15 days of jail term in a case of rash driving. However, it was later quashed.Source: Bollywood
Suraj Pancholi had gone to jail for a short period of time in Jiah Khan death case.Source: Bollywood
Fardeen Khan was arrested in 2001 for possession of drugs.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!