Sana Khan

Actress Sana Khan quit acting after she felt enlightened by the ‘teachings of Islam’.

Nikita Thakkar

Anu Aggarwal

Aashiqui actress Anu Aggarwal also quit acting to adhere to her spiritual calling.

Saqib Khan

Roadies star Saqib Khan decided to quit showbiz and announced the same on social media.

Anagha Bhosale

Anupamaa actress Anagha Bhosale is among the recent ones to give up on acting to follow spiritual path.

Barkha Madan

TV actress Barkha Madan quit acting and started following Buddhism.

Mamta Kulkarni

Mamta Kulkarni quit Bollywood to turn spiritual.

Vinod Khanna

Actor Vinod Khanna started following Osho and bid adieu to the film industry.

