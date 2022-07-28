Bollywood stars who played anti-heroes

Did you know these big Bollywood stars have played anti-heroes in films? Take a look.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Ajay Devgn

Ajay's character in Once Upon A Time In Mumbai was reportedly inspired by Haji Mastan.

Source: Bollywood

Raees

Shah Rukh Khan was a goon in Raees.

Source: Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik played an ant-hero in Dhoom 2.

Source: Bollywood

Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi went all negative for the film Shootout At Lokhandwala.

Source: Bollywood

Randeep Hooda

Randeep was a serial killer in Main Aur Charles.

Source: Bollywood

Emraan Hashmi

In Once Upon A Time in Mumbai, Emraan Hashmi's role was allegedly based on Dawood Ibrahim.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 7 Times Ek Villain Returns star Tara Sutaria set the internet ablaze in risque outfits

 Find Out More