Did you know these big Bollywood stars have played anti-heroes in films? Take a look.Source: Bollywood
Ajay's character in Once Upon A Time In Mumbai was reportedly inspired by Haji Mastan.Source: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan was a goon in Raees.Source: Bollywood
Hrithik played an ant-hero in Dhoom 2.Source: Bollywood
Vivek Oberoi went all negative for the film Shootout At Lokhandwala.Source: Bollywood
Randeep was a serial killer in Main Aur Charles.Source: Bollywood
In Once Upon A Time in Mumbai, Emraan Hashmi's role was allegedly based on Dawood Ibrahim.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!