Bollywood stars and their first salaries

How would have the Bollywood stars spent their first salaries? Find out...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan

Pathaan and Jawan star got Rs 50 which he spent to watch the Taj Mahal.

Source: Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor

Brahmastra actor got a huge amount for Saawariya. He bought a fancy Hublot Mexican wristwatch.

Source: Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra

PeeCee got Rs 5000 for her first assignment. She gave it to her mom.

Source: Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan

Fighter actor was paid Rs 100 as a child actor. He bought toy cars for himself...

Source: Bollywood

Randeep Hooda

Randeep would buy beer with the $40 he made every week at a Chinese restaurant abroad.

Source: Bollywood

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki used £40 to pay her rent...

Source: Bollywood

Irrfan

Irrfan would teach kids for which he got Rs 25. He bought a bicycle for himself to ease his commute...

Source: Bollywood

Ali Fazal

Guddu earned Rs 8K on his first job which he used to pay his college fees...

Source: Bollywood

Arjun Kapoor 

Arjun used up his Rs 35K to set up a new bank account. He was paid for his work as AD on Kal Ho Na Ho.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Nikki Tamboli gives denim a sexy twist

 Find Out More