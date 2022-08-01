Stars who own houses abroad

Here's looking at Bollywood stars who own properties in foreign countries.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saifeena is alleged to have a Rs 33 crore worth property in Gstaad, Switzerland.

Source: Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan reportedly owns a Rs 183 crore worth bungalow in London.

Source: Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra owns a home in Los Angeles and its cost is said to be Rs 144 crore.

Source: Bollywood

Salman Khan

Salman Khan reportedly owns a pretty expensive home in The Address Downtown near Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Source: Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan

Apart from several homes in Mumbai, Big B owns a house in Paris and its cost is alleged to be Rs 3 crore.

Source: Bollywood

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is said to have a few apartments and bungalows in Toronto, Canada and a bungalow in Mauritius. One can only guess the price.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bigg Boss 16: From Umar Riaz to Kavita Kaushik, THESE celebs regretted doing Salman Khan's show

 Find Out More