Here's looking at Bollywood stars who own properties in foreign countries.Source: Bollywood
Saifeena is alleged to have a Rs 33 crore worth property in Gstaad, Switzerland.Source: Bollywood
King Khan reportedly owns a Rs 183 crore worth bungalow in London.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra owns a home in Los Angeles and its cost is said to be Rs 144 crore.Source: Bollywood
Salman Khan reportedly owns a pretty expensive home in The Address Downtown near Burj Khalifa in Dubai.Source: Bollywood
Apart from several homes in Mumbai, Big B owns a house in Paris and its cost is alleged to be Rs 3 crore.Source: Bollywood
Akshay Kumar is said to have a few apartments and bungalows in Toronto, Canada and a bungalow in Mauritius. One can only guess the price.Source: Bollywood
