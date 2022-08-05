Bollywood actors who DIDN'T marry actresses

Here is a list of Bollywood actors who found love in divas who are not actresses.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan married fashion designer Natasha Dalal.

John Abraham

The Dhoom actor married Priya Runchal who is a financial banker.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor chose to opt for an arranged marriage and tied the knot with Mira Rajput.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's wifey Gauri Khan is an interior designer.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap is a Writer, Professor, and Theatre Director.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt's wifey Maanayata Dutt is an entrepreneur.

