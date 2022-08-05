Here is a list of Bollywood actors who found love in divas who are not actresses.Source: Bollywood
Varun Dhawan married fashion designer Natasha Dalal.Source: Bollywood
The Dhoom actor married Priya Runchal who is a financial banker.Source: Bollywood
Shahid Kapoor chose to opt for an arranged marriage and tied the knot with Mira Rajput.Source: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan's wifey Gauri Khan is an interior designer.Source: Bollywood
Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap is a Writer, Professor, and Theatre Director.Source: Bollywood
Sanjay Dutt's wifey Maanayata Dutt is an entrepreneur.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!