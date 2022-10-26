A few months back Shah Rukh Khan's fake photo of having white hair floated online. However, in real he is still young in looks and at heart.Source: Bollywood
A few months back a viral picture of Aamir Khan's marriage with Fatima Sana Shaikh floated online. Fatima's face was pasted on Kiran Rao's picture.Source: Bollywood
A few months back a snap of King Khan floated online where it said that he wanted money for diesel. The snap was actually fake.Source: Bollywood
A picture of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha exchanging rings also had circulated online which was fake.Source: Bollywood
Before the star gave birth to Vayu a snap of hers went viral where she was seen hugging her child. It was known to be the first snap of Sonam's boy.Source: Bollywood
The actress had written on Twitter that this picture of hers was fake. It was morphed and a vulguar photo was created.Source: Bollywood
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were tight lipped about their wedding. However, a fake picture of she being dressed as a bride had floated online. This snap was actually from a wedding jewellery brand ad shoot.Source: Bollywood
