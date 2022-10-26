Shah Rukh Khan

A few months back Shah Rukh Khan's fake photo of having white hair floated online. However, in real he is still young in looks and at heart.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Aamir Khan- Fatima Sana Shaikh

A few months back a viral picture of Aamir Khan's marriage with Fatima Sana Shaikh floated online. Fatima's face was pasted on Kiran Rao's picture.

Source: Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan

A few months back a snap of King Khan floated online where it said that he wanted money for diesel. The snap was actually fake.

Source: Bollywood

Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha

A picture of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha exchanging rings also had circulated online which was fake.

Source: Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor

Before the star gave birth to Vayu a snap of hers went viral where she was seen hugging her child. It was known to be the first snap of Sonam's boy.

Source: Bollywood

Malavika Mohanan

The actress had written on Twitter that this picture of hers was fake. It was morphed and a vulguar photo was created.

Source: Bollywood

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were tight lipped about their wedding. However, a fake picture of she being dressed as a bride had floated online. This snap was actually from a wedding jewellery brand ad shoot.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Diwali 2022: Shehnaaz Gill is all things sassy

 Find Out More