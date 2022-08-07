Stars with expensive homes

From Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, and more Bollywood actors own luxurious homes in Mumbai worth crores. Salman Khan lives in a Galaxy Apartment house reportedly worth Rs 100 crores.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan owns a lavish house named Mannat which is reportedly worth Rs 200 crore.

Source: Bollywood

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn Ajay and Kajol's adobe in Juhu is reportedly worth Rs. 60 crores.

Source: Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan is the proud owner of Pataudi Palace which is reportedly worth around Rs. 800 crore.

Source: Bollywood

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has a house reportedly worth Rs 80 crore in Juhu, Mumbai.

Source: Bollywood

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt owns a lovely house reportedly worth Rs. 13.11 crores.

Source: Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan stays in Jalsa which is reportedly worth between Rs 100 to 120 crores.

Source: Bollywood

