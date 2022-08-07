From Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, and more Bollywood actors own luxurious homes in Mumbai worth crores. Salman Khan lives in a Galaxy Apartment house reportedly worth Rs 100 crores.Source: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan owns a lavish house named Mannat which is reportedly worth Rs 200 crore.Source: Bollywood
Ajay Devgn Ajay and Kajol's adobe in Juhu is reportedly worth Rs. 60 crores.Source: Bollywood
Saif Ali Khan is the proud owner of Pataudi Palace which is reportedly worth around Rs. 800 crore.Source: Bollywood
Akshay Kumar has a house reportedly worth Rs 80 crore in Juhu, Mumbai.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt owns a lovely house reportedly worth Rs. 13.11 crores.Source: Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan stays in Jalsa which is reportedly worth between Rs 100 to 120 crores.Source: Bollywood
