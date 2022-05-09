Have you ever faced bullying in school? Well, then, you’d relate with the situation of THESE Bollywood stars.Source: Bollywood
Shahid was bullied in his school. He revealed he hated his school in Bombay sharing his teachers were not nice either.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka was called ‘brownie’ and faced racist comments while studying in an American school.Source: Bollywood
Sonakshi used to weigh 95 kgs in school for which she got bullied a lot.Source: Bollywood
Hrithik had stammering issues when he was young. And he was bullied for the same in school.Source: Bollywood
The Filmmaker revealed he was called Pansy because he would dance on girl’s songs.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!