B-Town celebs who were bullied in school

Have you ever faced bullying in school? Well, then, you’d relate with the situation of THESE Bollywood stars.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid was bullied in his school. He revealed he hated his school in Bombay sharing his teachers were not nice either.

Source: Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka was called ‘brownie’ and faced racist comments while studying in an American school.

Source: Bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi used to weigh 95 kgs in school for which she got bullied a lot.

Source: Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik had stammering issues when he was young. And he was bullied for the same in school.

Source: Bollywood

Karan Johar

The Filmmaker revealed he was called Pansy because he would dance on girl’s songs.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and more: Bollywood divas who pulled off sexy poses underwater

 Find Out More