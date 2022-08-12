Actors and Actresses who were looked up to after their Bollywood debuts but they disappeared from industry

From Tanishaa Mukherjee to Shamita Shetty: Actors and Actresses who had a big Bollywood debut but couldn't leave a mark in the industry

Adhyayan Suman

Adhyayan Suman, after having a series of weak performances in the movie industry disappeared from the camera all together until recently in Aashram

Harman Baweja

The “Love story 2050” actor was quite looked up to by the audience, but he couldn’t make it big after giving a series of flop movies

Kim Sharma

Kim Sharma got her big break in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Mohabbatein. She did not get as successful as others in the following years

Ruslaan Mumtaz

With his debut movie MP3 in 2007, Ruslaan’s charm did not stay longer in viewers’ eyes

Sneha Ullal

Famously known as the doppelganger of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sneha’s first movie, Lucky, opposite Salman Khan was highly appreciated by the viewers. However she couldn’t survive in Bollywood for long

Shamita Shetty

After having a highly talked about debut opposite Uday Chopra in Mohabbatein, the actress wasn’t fortunate enough to have hit movies in Bollywood

Tanishaa Mukharjee

Tanishaa hails from a film background and herself has tried hands in Bollywood. She did not get as successful as her sister Kajol did

