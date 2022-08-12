From Tanishaa Mukherjee to Shamita Shetty: Actors and Actresses who had a big Bollywood debut but couldn't leave a mark in the industrySource: Bollywood
Adhyayan Suman, after having a series of weak performances in the movie industry disappeared from the camera all together until recently in AashramSource: Bollywood
The “Love story 2050” actor was quite looked up to by the audience, but he couldn’t make it big after giving a series of flop moviesSource: Bollywood
Kim Sharma got her big break in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Mohabbatein. She did not get as successful as others in the following yearsSource: Bollywood
With his debut movie MP3 in 2007, Ruslaan’s charm did not stay longer in viewers’ eyesSource: Bollywood
Famously known as the doppelganger of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sneha’s first movie, Lucky, opposite Salman Khan was highly appreciated by the viewers. However she couldn’t survive in Bollywood for longSource: Bollywood
After having a highly talked about debut opposite Uday Chopra in Mohabbatein, the actress wasn’t fortunate enough to have hit movies in BollywoodSource: Bollywood
Tanishaa hails from a film background and herself has tried hands in Bollywood. She did not get as successful as her sister Kajol didSource: Bollywood
