Bollywood celebrities and their fears

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor has cleithrophobia which means fear of getting locked up

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun fears that a ceiling fan might fall on him. This kind of fear is called Aanemistiraphobia

Katrina Kaif

Katrina fears tomatoes. Lycopersicoaphobia is what it means and Katrina found it out while shooting the La Tomatina festival scene in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky is dealing with aquaphobia which means fear of drowning

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir is hell lot scared of Spiders. He has arachnophobia. He also fears cockroaches

Shah Rukh Khan

The Superstar has a phobia of horses. While shooting for Karan Arjun, he fell off a horse and since then he is dealing with Equinophobia

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan has one of the weirdest phobias. Fructophobia is having a fear of fruits

