Bollywood celebrities and their fearsSource: Bollywood
Sonam Kapoor has cleithrophobia which means fear of getting locked upSource: Bollywood
Arjun fears that a ceiling fan might fall on him. This kind of fear is called AanemistiraphobiaSource: Bollywood
Katrina fears tomatoes. Lycopersicoaphobia is what it means and Katrina found it out while shooting the La Tomatina festival scene in Zindagi Na Milegi DobaraSource: Bollywood
Vicky is dealing with aquaphobia which means fear of drowningSource: Bollywood
Ranbir is hell lot scared of Spiders. He has arachnophobia. He also fears cockroachesSource: Bollywood
The Superstar has a phobia of horses. While shooting for Karan Arjun, he fell off a horse and since then he is dealing with EquinophobiaSource: Bollywood
Abhishek Bachchan has one of the weirdest phobias. Fructophobia is having a fear of fruitsSource: Bollywood
