From SRK to Rajinikanth, Top 10 highest-paid male actors of India

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan is the highest-paid Indian actor charging a staggering 150 to 250 crores per movie.

South superstar Rajinikanth charges around 150 to 210 per movie.

Thalapathy Vijay comes at the third place in the list charging 130 to 200 crore per movie.

Kalki star Prabhas charges approximately 100 to 200 crore for movies.

Aamir Khan finishes at the fifth spot charging a fees of 100 to 175 crores.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan the Bhai of Bollywood charges anywhere from 100 to 150 crores.

Kamal Haasan also charges in the same range from 100 crore to 150 crore.

Pushpa 2 Allu Arjun charges approximately 100 to 125 crores for a role in movies.

Akshay Kumar charges in the range of 60 crores to 145 crores.

Ajith Kumar rounds up the list with his approximate fee charged per movie being 105 crore.

