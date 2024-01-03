From Sylvester Stallone to Will Smith, Hollywood actors who were a part of Bollywood movies
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 03, 2024
Legendary Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone was a part of Kambakkht Ishq where he was seen in an action sequence saving Kareena Kapoor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Johar was able to pull Will Smith for a small dance sequence in Student of the Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Superman actor Brandon Routh was also a part of the movie Kambakkht Ishq in which he played a small role.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ben Kingsley played the role of world-famous mathematician in the movie Teen Patti alongside Amitabh Bachchan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Clive Standon played the role of an antagonist and the lover of Katrina Kaif in the movie Namaste London.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rebecca Breeds played the role of the granddaughter of the Australian head coach in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rachel Shelly played a pivotal role in the Oscar-nominated movie, Lagaan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiffany Mulheron is a Scottish actress who played a small role in Namaste London.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Christopher B. Duncan played the role of Barack Obama due to his resemblance with the American President in the movie, My Name is Khan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sarah Thompson played the role of the girlfriend of Ranbir Kapoor in the movie Raajneeti.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 richest Bollywood actresses in 2024
Find Out More