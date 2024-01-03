From Sylvester Stallone to Will Smith, Hollywood actors who were a part of Bollywood movies

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 03, 2024

Legendary Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone was a part of Kambakkht Ishq where he was seen in an action sequence saving Kareena Kapoor.

Karan Johar was able to pull Will Smith for a small dance sequence in Student of the Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

Superman actor Brandon Routh was also a part of the movie Kambakkht Ishq in which he played a small role.

Ben Kingsley played the role of world-famous mathematician in the movie Teen Patti alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Clive Standon played the role of an antagonist and the lover of Katrina Kaif in the movie Namaste London.

Rebecca Breeds played the role of the granddaughter of the Australian head coach in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Rachel Shelly played a pivotal role in the Oscar-nominated movie, Lagaan.

Tiffany Mulheron is a Scottish actress who played a small role in Namaste London.

Christopher B. Duncan played the role of Barack Obama due to his resemblance with the American President in the movie, My Name is Khan.

Sarah Thompson played the role of the girlfriend of Ranbir Kapoor in the movie Raajneeti.

