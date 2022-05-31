Some of our Bollywood celebrities have had paranormal experiences. Here's a dekko at them...Source: Bollywood
Taapsee was at a hotel in Ramoji FC which is said to be haunted. She heard echoing footsteps but forced herself to sleep.Source: Bollywood
VD was shooting for ABCD 2 in the US's Sinatra Suite at Mirage. He kept hearing someone sing...Source: Bollywood
Sunny had been shooting for Splitsvilla in Rajasthan and had sleep paralysis. She felt someone holding her down...Source: Bollywood
Nawaz had been shooting for Aatma and during a scene thea photo frame titled on one side on its own and fell down...Source: Bollywood
Emraan was on vacay with friends in Matheran and they heard someone screaming outside their room all night...Source: Bollywood
Kriti's MUA had scary paranormal experience on sets of Dilwale. She claimed to being pushed by someone...Source: Bollywood
Varun saw a ghostly apparition in Manali when he was a kid.Source: Bollywood
Bipasha was shooting in Mukesh Hills and felt someone stop her from performing a scene...Source: Bollywood
A crew member on sets of Stree fell from 20-30 feet above and claimed to have been pushed by someone...Source: Bollywood
