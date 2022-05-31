Bollywood celebs share spooky encounters 

Some of our Bollywood celebrities have had paranormal experiences. Here's a dekko at them...

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee was at a hotel in Ramoji FC which is said to be haunted. She heard echoing footsteps but forced herself to sleep.  

Varun Dhawan 

VD was shooting for ABCD 2 in the US's Sinatra Suite at Mirage. He kept hearing someone sing...

Sunny Leone 

Sunny had been shooting for Splitsvilla in Rajasthan and had sleep paralysis. She felt someone holding her down... 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui 

Nawaz had been shooting for Aatma and during a scene thea photo frame titled on one side on its own and fell down...

Emraan Hashmi 

Emraan was on vacay with friends in Matheran and they heard someone screaming outside their room all night...

Kriti Sanon 

Kriti's MUA had scary paranormal experience on sets of Dilwale. She claimed to being pushed by someone...

Varun Sharma 

Varun saw a ghostly apparition in Manali when he was a kid. 

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha was shooting in Mukesh Hills and felt someone stop her from performing a scene... 

Rajkummar Rao 

A crew member on sets of Stree fell from 20-30 feet above and claimed to have been pushed by someone...

