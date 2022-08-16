From Aaradhya Bachchan to Abram Khan; these are the cutest b town kids

The Bollywood actors and actresses have the cutest kids in the industry. Have a look and indulge into their cuteness

Riaan and Rahyl Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza’s sons are a favourite of all

Nitara Kumar

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s daughter is endearing and lovely just like her parents

Aaradhya Bachchan

Aaradhya is Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter and is often clicked in the city and airports with her parents

Misha Kapoor

Misha is one of the most adorable star kids in the Bollywood. She is the first child of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Abram Khan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 3rd child, Abram Khan is the cutest boy in the B-town

Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son, Taimur breaks the internet with his cuteness everytime he waves at the cameras

Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan

The siblings are highly liked by the paps whenever they are out and about in the city. Their parents Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, though have split, come together often for their sons

