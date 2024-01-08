From Tollywood to Bollywood, this actors' Hindi dubs crossed 1000 crores
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 08, 2024
Southern movies never used to have a great track record when it came to their performance in the Hindi version.
But that changed after a certain movie from a certain star which opened the gates for more films from the South performing well in Hindi.
That movie was Baahubali featuring Prabhas whose Hindi version grossed about 120 crores and set up for an even better part 2.
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion broke even more records and made more than 500 crores in the Hindi cinema.
Prabhas became a megastar in the country after these movies, his next movie Saaho made around 150 crores for the Hindi version.
His next movie was Radhe Shyam failed to impress the audience and had a dry run in the box office making about 20 crores in Hindi.
Adipurush was next in the line, even though it got a lot of hate for its VFX, the movie still performed well and was able to make around 150 crores for its Hindi dub.
Prabhas’ most recent release was Saaho which also broke records on the Box Office and its Hindi version has made 138 crores as of now.
All of his 6 movies in total make up for more than 1000 crores in Box office collections that too just in Hindi dubs.
Prabhas’ is one of the only actors if not only one who has achieved these numbers for his movies that too in a dub to another language.
His upcoming movie is Kalki 2898 AD featuring Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan is expected to be received even better by the Hindi audience.
