From Veer Zara to Jab We Met: Top 9 movies re-releasing this Valentine’s Day

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2024

As Valentine’s Day caves in closer, some of the theatres in Mumbai will re-release movies for you to watch on the special occasion. Check them out below.

Veer Zaara, a cross-border love story starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta makes for it up for a perfect date night watch.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, promises memorable moments for lovers and friends alike.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge returns to evoke the timeless romance of Raj and Simran, played by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 and 2, Luv Ranjan's romantic comedies, explore relationship challenges with Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

Dil Toh Pagal Hai, a love triangle directed by Yash Chopra, showcases intense emotions and dance face-offs between Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, by Luv Ranjan starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, offers a breezy love story for you and your partner.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety presents a different perspective on love, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh making up for a fun watch.

Mohabbatein, with Shah Rukh Khan teaching about love amidst restrictions, stars Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Jab We Met, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor, offers viewers a chance to immerse in its storytelling once again.

