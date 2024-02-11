From Veer Zara to Jab We Met: Top 9 movies re-releasing this Valentine’s Day
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2024
As Valentine’s Day caves in closer, some of the theatres in Mumbai will re-release movies for you to watch on the special occasion. Check them out below.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Veer Zaara, a cross-border love story starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta makes for it up for a perfect date night watch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, promises memorable moments for lovers and friends alike.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge returns to evoke the timeless romance of Raj and Simran, played by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 and 2, Luv Ranjan's romantic comedies, explore relationship challenges with Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dil Toh Pagal Hai, a love triangle directed by Yash Chopra, showcases intense emotions and dance face-offs between Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, by Luv Ranjan starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, offers a breezy love story for you and your partner.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety presents a different perspective on love, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh making up for a fun watch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohabbatein, with Shah Rukh Khan teaching about love amidst restrictions, stars Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jab We Met, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor, offers viewers a chance to immerse in its storytelling once again.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Valentine's Day 2024: Top 10 Telugu rom-coms to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Find Out More